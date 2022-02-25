In just three days the NSW division of the Liberal Party's executive committee could cease to exist. Over the last few months, a factional civil war has engulfed the party's state division, leaving the fate of three government MPs in limbo, and no candidates preselected in must-win seats.

Now the party's immediate future lies in the hands of the NSW Supreme Court, which is set to essentially decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the party's federal executive can take over the division and install their own favoured candidates.

So what the hell is going on and why are the Liberals in NSW so determined to fight each other in court just months out from a federal election?