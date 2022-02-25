We are only about a quarter of the way through Australia’s biggest defamation case and already it’s being compared to Bleak House.

In Charles Dickens’ famous novel, the probate case of Jarndyce v Jarndyce went on for so long that legal costs devoured the estate, making any verdict redundant. In this matter, former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is suing three media outlets over reports which he says depict him as a war criminal and a domestic abuser. In articles published in 2018, he is accused of six murders of Afghans under the control of Australian troops, in breach of the armed forces’ rules of engagement.

Roberts-Smith denies all the allegations, and the newspapers are relying on the defence of truth.