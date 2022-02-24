Here's a tale about industrial relations in the aftermath of a plague.

In 1348 the Black Death reached England and wiped out 40-60% of the population. One of the many consequences of that colossal tragedy was that labour became dramatically scarcer in the English economy.

Normally that would mean a dramatic improvement in wages as employers -- primarily landowners, because this was a medieval agrarian economy -- bid for scarcer labour. Except, employers also happened to wield enormous influence as the aristocratic advisers and agents of the king, Edward III. So they got a law passed a year later, called the Ordinance of Labourers, to ban wage rises above pre-Black Death levels and prohibit employers from trying to lure workers with higher wages.