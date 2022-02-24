There is a familiar tune called "The Lost Patrol", which was the original theme music for Four Corners eons ago. It springs to mind with another night of low ratings for Seven’s SAS Australia -- 546,000, up 3000 from the second night and still well under Monday’s opening 642,000. The program is missing in action and needs rescuing, hence the need for a patrol to be dispatched from Seven’s programming and production department.

MAFS of course still dominates the battlefield, and last night’s antics were about, well, nothing much other than a lot of excitable tosh designed to get the juices flowing on social media: 1.261 million was more than enough to help Nine to a dominant win.

The ABC ran second behind Nine from 7pm: the 7pm News, 915,000 (second behind ACA with 997,000); 7.30, 726,000; Hard Quiz, 845,000; and Mad As Hell at 8.30, 713,000. Seven? Well, Seven’s patrol is still out in the rain, looking and wondering about what can be done to help SAS Australia, whose current season is looking very much like its one season too many so far as viewers are concerned.