For all of Scott Morrison's chest-thumping rhetoric about how "Australians always stand up to bullies and we will be standing up to Russia", the sanctions against the Putin regime announced by the prime minister are limited and hardly world-leading. In fact, they strongly parallel those of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has come under serious criticism for the lack of bite in the sanctions he announced on Tuesday.

Johnson and the UK Tory party have close links with several Russian oligarchs and have taken £2 million in political donations from Russian sources. His government has imposed sanctions on five banks -- Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank -- and three Russian oligarchs close to Putin.

Morrison -- who doesn't even have the excuse that Russian oligarchs are significant political donors -- barely went any further. He has sanctioned the same five banks and imposed "travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of Russia’s Security Council".