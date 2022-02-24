Satellite images of moving Russian troops. TikTok videos showing explosions in Ukraine. Filmed speeches from officials released via Telegram. Bird's-eye live streams. Voices chattering over internet radio. An endless delivery of data from every perspective that can tell us exactly what is happening in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The traditional idea of the “fog of war”, and everything that happens in the lead-up to conflict, is a thing of the past. Technology killed it in the eight years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Information that was once confined to militaries or governments is now cheaply or even freely available. Everyone -- researchers, journalists, Joe Citizen with an internet connection -- is now an investigator and analyst with the world’s information at their fingertips.