In Everyday Dilemmas, Dr Leslie Cannold uses her ethical training to help solve your problems. Send your questions to [email protected]ey.com.au with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

My boss just got sacked because someone dobbed about our romantic relationship. I know the policy said he should have told HR, but I didn’t want that (I just knew everyone would think my recent promotion was because we were together). But now he’s lost his job because of me and everyone’s talking behind my back. It’s a shit-show and totally overblown. If one more person asks me if I’m OK like I’ve been abused, I’m gonna explode!