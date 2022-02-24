While the Western foreign policy establishment is busy working out which part of World War II to compare the Russia-Ukraine thing to -- are we at the Rhineland or "peace in our time" yet? -- the US is running a truly monstrous operation in its former insurgent colony, Afghanistan.

Following the US declaring its own defeat and pulling out hours ahead of a total Taliban victory, Afghanistan's US$9 billion in overseas holdings were frozen across the world. Seven billion is in US hands, and they are giving none of it back even though the Taliban has renounced its support of terrorism and has a country to run.

Instead, US$3.5 billion is being distributed to NGOs and other bodies for Afghan social support. That isn't much use, since the freezing of the country's money has destroyed the liquidity of its economy. There is no money for anything, which includes paying anyone. Unemployment is spiralling upwards; hunger, starvation and desperation are advancing.