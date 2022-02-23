Now that Seven has deployed SAS Australia into the TV prime-time ratings battle, has the network anything in its reserves that can help the veteran "reality" show out of its unfortunate pickle with viewers? They don’t want it. Two episodes in and its audience slumped again after Monday night’s very weak series opening of 643,000. About 543,000 watched nationally last night -- that’s a drop of nearly 17%.

MAFS on Nine managed 1.131 million and Australian Survivor on Ten did better with 647,000. 7.30 on the ABC did well with 782,000 (and second behind MAFS for half an hour).

So it was Nine’s night from a distant Seven, with Ten third and the ABC fourth.