What’s scarier than the Chinese Communist Party? More threatening to the national interest than an environmentally conscious tech billionaire? Why, a trans kid, of course.
Nothing energises Scott Morrison’s core constituency more than the deadly challenge to human existence presented by people whose gender is not what the Liberal Party and (almost) all churches insist God assigned to them. At least, that’s what the prime minister seems to think, given the alacrity with which he jumps on the subject.
Except when he’s promising his own backbench, in writing, that he would ensure kids are not discriminated against at school on the basis of sexuality or gender. He did that in December, before acting in February to ensure that trans kids would continue to be discriminated against. It’s hard to keep up with him.
Anyway, yesterday Morrison took a short break from demonstrating trade skills to elevate an obscure backbencher’s private member’s bill to national prominence, describing Liberal Senator Claire Chandler’s attempt to ban trans athletes from women’s sport as “terrific” and pledging his support.
The bill was tabled during the recent, brief parliamentary sittings. Like all other attempted legislation this year, it will not become law before the election, and will sink without trace afterwards. Why, then, the pantomime of prime ministerial emphasis for this urgent social reform?
According to Chandler, her bill addresses an urgent problem: the imminent demise of women’s sport. The reason is the Sex Discrimination Act, which she says needs a specific carve-out to make it clear that “sport and sporting activity can be carried out on the basis of sex and it will not be a breach of the act to do so”. That is, excluding trans athletes from sex-specific competition will be a specifically lawful form of discrimination.
Chandler told Parliament that “the default position under the current interpretation of the act is that it is unlawful to exclude males from women’s sport, with the onus placed on administrators to prove that an exemption applies each and every time a male seeks to compete in their women’s competition. Female players and athletes therefore have no certainty that despite having registered for a women’s competition, they will not be required to compete against males.”
That is, of course, nonsense, but it clarifies what we’re really talking about here. The clue is in the Senator’s use of “male” as a pejorative. The fact is that there is no epidemic of men forcing themselves on women’s sporting competitions. What is happening more and more frequently is the incidence of trans people wanting to play sport.
High-profile examples, such as AFL player Hannah Mouncey, abound. They’re not “male” unless you insist that every person’s gender is assigned, biologically, at birth; that it is unchangeable by a law of nature; that it is binary; that the person has no agency in the question.
It’s a simple position, exemplified by Morrison’s statement three years ago: “We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids.”
Kids being, by immutable definition, a boy or a girl.
Chandler’s bill would reinsert definitions of “man” and “woman” in the act (they were taken out in 2013), applying biological determinism to all of us once more. The law would reflect the Liberal Party’s preference: that gender is binary and fixed, not up for discussion.
There are two problems with this: it’s scientifically untrue (gender is not binary), and nobody has come up with a rational justification for insisting that a person’s gender is something in which they have no personal say. Both problems run parallel to the (bizarrely) continuing debate over the right of gay people to exist.
It is a fact that there are extremely challenging issues for sport in dealing with trans competitors, as I’ve discussed previously. At root, those challenges come from the embedded cultural assumption that the world is gender-binary, and our discomfort with moving away from that understanding. Sooner or later, we’ll just have to get over that and deal with the reality.
For most people, it’s an issue of extremely low order. For trans people, it’s about recognising the fact of their existence and the equality of their rights. For Chandler, her leader and a strange collective of people obsessed with what happens in bathrooms, it’s a thing of dread.
The only votes for Morrison in this issue are votes he already has. That’s what lets us know that it’s one he actually cares about.
Leave a comment
Hannah Mouncey’s sex is, of course, male. Ergo Hannah Mouncey is male. Of course Mouncey’s gender identity (which I assume is what this article means by “gender”) can be anything. The underlying conceit of this article is we must always ignore sex and only ever consider gender identity.
This seems to indicate that the inclusion of the female sex into sport via the targetted exclusion of the male sex was an act of ignorance/bigotry more than an act of liberation.
Hannah Mouncey is, of course, a woman. Ergo Hannah Mouncey can play in the AFLW.
And yes, unless your interest is in actually having sex with a person, their sex is totally irrelevant and only their gender matters.
Your final paragraph is unreadable.
If Hannah Mouncey’s sex is not male, what is ‘trans’ about Hannah’s gender?
That is ridiculous: all the evidence points to sex differences accounting for the discrepancy between male and female 100m world records in swimming and running for example. This is why they are separated by sex. In sports where sex is irrelevant (equestrian events, etc) it makes sense to have mixed competition.
Saying someones biological sex is relevant to having sex with them is surely transphobic (only gender identity is relevant – right?)
The point in my last sentence can be fleshed out:
– inclusion of females in sport was achieved by creating biological female competitions which excluded biological males.
– this has been seen as a step forward, until recently when it is attacked as bigotted and regressive. The call is for biological males to be admitted into female competition.
Get your nose out of people’s genitals, please.
So this is the best response you can make to the above comment. You are a vacuum head. The point made above is perfectly valid and carries no sexual innuendo or vilification.
So either make a measured and informed response or stop wasting our time with your cave man rhetoric
This discussion would be a lot clearer if the terms ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ were not used interchangeably. Sex is almost binary (save for a very small number of babies with both or neither sets of reproductive organs). Gender is a social and individual construction, or expression of sex, and occurs on a spectrum. Society either celebrates or punishes various expressions of gender on this spectrum.
Clearer, yes. But this is not to the writers advantage, since this would mean acknowledging the fact that sex has real impacts on the world. The writer needs to banish sex to a private sphere so it can’t be factored into public affairs (such as sport.)
This article has as much scientific misinformation as a press release by Angus Taylor about climate change.
Two questions:
Given testosterone suppression works so well to negate the physical advantages males gain during puberty, such that they may fairly compete with women (female humans), if an adult male suppressed his testosterone long enough, should he be allowed to compete in children’s sport too?
Are able-bodied people discriminated against by being excluded from the Paralympics?
I don’t understand how inserting the terms Man & Woman in to the bill would resolve the bigots’ supposed issue anyway. A trans woman is a woman and vice versa. I can’t see how a phrase dictating that only a woman can play women’s sport would prevent a trans woman from playing said sport – unless they intend to put some pretty nitty-gritty definitions about genitals in to the bill also, but then we’ll be actively discriminating against intersex people instead
Maybe the religious sex bigots would be happier if all athletic competitors were compelled to provide certified photographs of their genitalia. That would put trans people on a pretty level footing with their binary peers, and force the bigots to do some serious re-thinking of their binary belief systems.
I think you’re on to something there. The “religious sex bigots” seem very interested in people’s genitals, perhaps they could police the system, comparing everyone to themselves?
Mokgadi Caster Semenya OIB was compelled to have intrusive medical examination which confirmed her to be a woman but was declared ineligible to compete in female athletics due to higher than average testosterone analogs.
At the postponed Olympics last year the NZ entrant weightlifter – who did not make the 3rd round – was not similarly examined.
Possibly something to do with melanin?
We forget just how hard it was for the RWNJ’s to see the marriage equality plebiscite get up… I have family members who are still seething.
They are still seeking revenge of sorts.