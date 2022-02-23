Vladimir Putin's extended justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, under the fiction of "peacekeeping" in two Russian-controlled separatist provinces, makes for uncomfortable reading for Putin's apologists right across the political and foreign policy spectrum.

For many on the left, Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the fault of the West, and especially NATO, under US leadership. The US has breached commitments there would be no expansion of NATO after the Cold War. Russia is entitled to control its "near abroad". The West has refused to guarantee Putin's security.

And for some, the West's responsibility goes much further. Veteran leftist stereotype John Pilger accuses the West of abetting neo-Nazi genocide by the Ukrainian government (although, to be fair, it might be quicker for Pilger to identify places in the world where he doesn't think the West is responsible for genocide).