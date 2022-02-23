A total Elliott It is once again time to check in with New South Wales Minister for Transport and friend of Crikey David Elliott. In the chaotic lead-up to this week's shutdown of Sydney's train services, Elliott had other concerns. He was so incensed by the sight of a police officer dressed as a nun at Mardi Gras (a fairly '90s culture war combo that Elliott viewed as "vilification") that he had to have a bit of a lie down and was thus uncontactable while the big decisions were made.

The next day, awake but maybe too groggy to check the email that said the trains weren't running because the government had locked out its workforce (not because of strike action), Elliott accused the Australian Rail, Tram and Bus Industry Union (RTBU) of engaging in “some sort of terrorist-like activity”. Then followed the obvious response to terrorists: utter capitulation.

It's only the latest in a litany of moments -- many hilarious, some less so -- in Elliott's career that demand the question "seriously how the fuck does this guy still have his job?":