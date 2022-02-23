The Biden administration is in talks with economic powerhouses in Asia to gain their support for severe sanctions and export control packages against Russia as tensions mount over Russian troops deploying to breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Washington has so far received support from Singapore, Japan and Taiwan for plans to implement restrictive export controls on Russia, three US sources tell Foreign Policy, part of a broader sanctions package aimed at crushing Russia’s economy and technology sectors should the Kremlin move forward with plans to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

The three Asian countries are major producers of semiconductors, computer chips and other high-end technological exports that Russia is reliant on.