The data is in: the risk of developing blood clots following the AstraZeneca vaccine was overhyped.

Two new UK-based studies released this morning found that the increased risk of rare blood clots associated with the vaccine affected just 0.9–3 in 1 million people, while blood clots in the brain affected one in 4 million people.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), across the 13.7 million doses of the vaccine administered in Australia, there were 172 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), with 88 of these cases confirmed to be linked to the vaccine.