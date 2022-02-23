"Trust" is what the Antarctic Treaty System turns on. It is foundational to international cooperation and collaboration in scientific research which the ATS was crafted to facilitate. Australia’s recent $800 million pledge to bolster its Antarctic influence will not plug the deficit of trust that has eroded since 1961 when the Antarctic Treaty came into force.

The Cold War-era agreement has none the less endured, weathering strategic competition and iterations of great power politics. But the efficiency of the system is increasingly under pressure and facing challenges relating to the future of its consensus-driven governance mechanism.

The international strategic environment is departing rapidly from the structure it held in the 1950s when the ATS was built. Once a peace deal brokered to ease Soviet and US strategic concerns, the system now accommodates nations like China. Beijing is unrecognisable from its 1983 self which ratified the ATS, with national strategic priorities of its own, enhanced power and resource ambitions that don’t fully align with ATS principles.