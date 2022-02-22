Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has begun, with his "recognition" of separatist provinces in Ukraine a pretext for dispatching an invasion force to seize at least a significant chunk -- and perhaps all -- of a country he calls a US colony with a puppet regime.

The unprovoked attack will be a vast tragedy for Ukrainians, and brings the threat of a major land war in Europe to the fore for the first time since World War II. The ripples will reach Australia too, however insignificant they may be compared with the sufferings of Ukrainians.

The immediate impact will be a sharemarket dip and an energy price rise -- which will be bad news for motorists but even better news for Australia's big fossil fuel energy exporters.