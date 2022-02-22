It was Nine’s night as the return of SAS Australia for another season stalled at first go. It could average only 642,000 -- well behind Married at First Sight on Nine with 1.16 million, the ABC's 7.30 on 835,000, and the final episode of Back Roads with 830,000 up to 8.30pm.

Four Corners had 618,000, and over the hour and 45 minutes for SAS Australia, the ABC averaged about 761,000 viewers -- more than SAS Australia, which was also weak across the demographics (captured by MAFS). Seven was second, the ABC third, and Ten fourth with Australian Survivor on 603,000.

Network channel share: