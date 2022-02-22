Consult these figures As Crikey has long chronicled, the COVID-19 era has been a golden one for Australia's consultants. And thanks to the work of technology and public policy publication InnovationAus, we know that trend only accelerated in the past financial year. It says the Boston Consulting Group more than doubled revenue from its federal government business in that time, and McKinsey & Company's grew to $58.6 million, an increase of more than 75%.

A particularly decent gig was McKinsey & Company's engagement to provide (get this) an "affordability analysis" for the Department of Defence's Hawk trainer aircraft. According to the report, it lasted 16 days and netted it $1.44 million (or $90,131 a day). Crikey would like to take this opportunity to offer our services assessing the affordability of the glut of consultants. We could do it for like half that.

Not being Prue-dish Inexplicable media fixture Prue MacSween, having seen an obvious photo op in which opposition leader Anthony Albanese posed as a checkout worker, has furiously pointed out the double standard on Twitter, wondering whether Albo would attract a similar level of ire as Scott Morrison had when showing up at a hair salon and washing a blameless apprentice's hair. A defensible enough point, which is probably why she tagged @Albo in her tweet.