If you ever doubted the words of Paul McCartney’s Can’t Buy Me Love, just look to Clive Palmer, the big-talking, big-spending head of the United Australia Party (UAP).

He might be running the most expensive election campaign in Australian political history, but to what end?

Millions and millions and millions of dollars wasted -- and that just proves another adage: more money than sense. Palmer looks like he believes it when he says the party’s goal is to see Craig Kelly elected prime minister.