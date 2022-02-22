What is the basis for Vladimir Putin's "recognition" of two Ukrainian provinces and his dispatch of "peacekeepers" to invade the country? He laid it out in an extensive and angry speech overnight before his formal "recognition" of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk:

Ukraine is part of Russia

"Ukraine for us is not just a neighbouring country. It is an integral part of our own history, culture, spiritual space. These are our comrades, relatives, among whom are not only colleagues, friends, former colleagues, but also relatives, people connected with us by blood and relatives. For a long time, the inhabitants of the historical lands of the south-west of ancient Russia called themselves Russians and Orthodox. This was the case until the 17th century, when part of these territories were reunified with the Russian state, and after."

Ukraine now 'a colony with puppets at its helm'

"Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, Bolshevik, communist Russia ... Even today it can with good reason be called 'Vladimir Ilyich Lenin's Ukraine'. He is its author and architect. This is fully confirmed by archive documents ... And now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they call decommunisation. Do you want decommunisation? Well that suits us just fine. But it is unnecessary, as they say, to stop halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunisation means for Ukraine ... Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood ... Ukrainians squandered not only everything we gave them during the USSR, but even everything they inherited from the Russian empire. Even the work created by Catherine the Great.”