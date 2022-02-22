Scott Morrison's and Angus Taylor's furious reactions to the Brookfield/Mike Cannon-Brookes attempted takeover of AGL and their threats to use regulatory mechanisms to block it will open a new front in the war of independents against so-called Liberal moderates in metropolitan seats.

Self-described moderates like Dave Sharma, Jason Falinski, Trent Zimmerman, Tim Wilson -- who is a spear carrier for Taylor in the energy portfolio -- and whoever the NSW Liberals eventually find to stand against Zali Steggall in North Sydney, will face a simple question in the coming election campaign: do they back the efforts of Morrison, Taylor and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to derail a takeover of AGL that would significantly accelerate the removal of its unreliable, expensive and dangerous coal-fired power stations?

Because of the involvement of Canadian firm Brookfield in the proposal, Morrison and Frydenberg can shut it down without any recourse or need for justification via the Foreign Investment Review Board, which operates with no rules, transparency or appeal rights.