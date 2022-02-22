Australia’s peer nations are all grappling with higher-than-expected inflation. It recently hit a 40-year high in the US (7.5%), and 30-year highs in New Zealand (5.9%), the UK (5.5%) and Canada (5.1%).

Australia’s uptick has been comparably smaller (3.5%). Yet some are understandably asking whether we’re simply a few steps behind, and if greater price rises are in store. The Morrison government seems to think so, with MPs expressing concerns that extending low- and middle-income tax cuts could fuel more inflation.

They’re right to watch carefully, for prolonged high inflation can be a serious problem. But some commentators are straying into hysterical or opportunistic territory, pre-emptively urging the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates and the government to cut spending to stave off the mere possibility of higher prices. This replicates a long-held pattern -- whenever they smell a mere whiff of inflation, conservative commentators prematurely call for it to be crushed.