If you ever doubted Paul McCartney’s Can't Buy Me Love, just look to Clive Palmer, the big-talking, big-spending chairman of the United Australia Party (UAP).

He might be running the most expensive election campaign in Australian political history, but to what end? Millions and millions and millions of dollars wasted -- and that just proves another adage: more money than sense.

Palmer looks like he believes it when he says the party’s goal is to see Craig Kelly elected prime minister. That cannot happen -- it is not possible. Palmer knows that, and it would be hard to find someone in the nation who would believe it. But his whole tenor -- from the hodgepodge of candidates choosing to run under the UAP banner to the advertising spree he’s embarking on -- is to appeal to the lowest common denominator.