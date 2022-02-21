Crikey
Crikey Talks

State capture and the 2022 election

Crikey Talks Scott Ludlam

When

10 March 22, 6:00 pm AEDT

Where

Webinar

Details

The World Bank defines state capture as “the exercise of power by private actors to… shape policies or implementation in service of their narrow interests”.

Typically, corporations and powerful individual use financial donations, lobbying, revolving doors and “golden escalators”, the repurposing of institutions intended to serve the public interest, think tanks and public campaigns to bend decision makers to their will.

Australia’s democracy is a case study in state capture, with industries such as fossil fuels, arms companies, banks and consulting firms embedding themselves within our government structures. The 2022 election centres on the most corrupt government in federal history, its control by fossil fuel companies and other business interests and its refusal to accept even basic integrity and anti-corruption measures.

What does all this mean for the upcoming election?

Former Greens senator and public policy thinker Scott Ludlam will join Crikey’s Georgia Wilkins and Bernard Keane to discuss the Australian Democracy Network’s new report on state capture, released February 15, how the mechanisms of state capture will play out in the 2022 election — and what we can do to prevent it.

Submit your burning question for the panel, when you register below to join us live on March 10 at 6pm.

Speakers

Georgia Wilkins News Editor

Georgia Wilkins

News Editor @georgiamareew
Georgia is a senior reporter at Crikey. Previously Georgia has worked as a journalist in Australia and overseas, including six years as a reporter for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald covering corporate misconduct, multinational tax avoidance and wrongdoing at the big end of town.
Bernard Keane Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor @BernardKeane
Bernard is Crikey's political editor. Before that he was Crikey's Canberra press gallery correspondent, covering politics, national security and economics. Bernard was a policy adviser and speechwriter in transport and communications. He is also the author of several books dealing with politics and related issues, including War on the Internet.
Scott Ludlam Writer, Activist, Former Greens Senator

Scott Ludlam

Writer, Activist, Former Greens Senator @Scottludlam
Scott Ludlam is an activist and author of Full Circle: A Search for the World That Comes Next. He was a senator from 2008 to 2017 and served as deputy leader of the Australian Greens. He has also worked as a filmmaker, artist and graphic designer.
Full Circle: A Search for the World That Comes Next

Published May 4 2021

A visionary book for our wild times.

In Full Circle, Scott Ludlam draws on his unique experience as senator and activist to capture our world on a precipice and explore what comes next.

One way or another, we are headed for radical change. Ludlam seeks old and new ways to make our systems humane, regenerative and more in tune with nature. He travels the globe to see what happens when ordinary people stand up to corporations and tyrants. He takes the reader on a journey through time to discover the underlying patterns of life. And he finds that we are at a unique moment when billions of tiny actions by individuals and small groups are coalescing into one great movement that could transform history.

Bringing together a wealth of new ideas, Full Circle outlines a new ecological politics. It is a visionary book for our wild times.

If you would like to just get your hands on the book, you can order it here.

