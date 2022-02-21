Childhood COVID-19 vaccination rates have stalled, with fewer parents taking their primary school-aged kids to get the jab. Nationally, just 5000 children aged five to 11 received a shot every day last week compared to 47,000 daily doses the week prior.

The slowdown is surprising, and the reasons unclear: with school back in full swing, do parents have less time? Are anti-vaxxers, such as the Convoy to Canberra, having an impact? Are parents simply waiting a little longer to learn more about the vaccine and its effect on kids?

How hesitant are parents?

According to bi-monthly Vaccine Sentiment surveys conducted by the federal government, in January 10% of parents of kids aged five to 11 didn't plan to get their kids vaccinated, while another 15% were unsure. This is a decrease from December, when 14% said they wouldn’t get their kids vaccinated and 13% were unsure.