That loud droning coming from the ministerial wing of Parliament House in Canberra is the sound of dozens of microwave ovens being pressed into service: it's that time of the electoral cycle when the Great Policy Reheat fires up.

Tragically unexploited by reality TV so far, the Great Policy Reheat sees ministerial staffers lining up a huge variety of policies at the office microwave, ready to reheat them to offer them to the public all over again, knowing full well the public and journalists won't recall that they've been "unveiled" previously -- sometimes on multiple occasions.

Some have been reheated so often the edges of the announcement have gone hard as steel and the innards have turned to a stolid, flavourless mulch.