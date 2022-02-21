Well Well Weld It will return to you, years from now, with a shock of recognition, and you'll be scarcely able to believe you'd forgotten it. Just as Tony Abbott's stewardship came to be represented by the image of him tearing into a raw onion with its skin on like a dog being offered an ice cream, this may come to represent Scott Morrison's. I'm speaking of course of the footage where Morrison, visiting Specialised Welding & Engineering in the Northern Territory, decided to get a closer look at his work, leaned in and lifted his protective mask as the white-hot sparks spat in his direction.
That vacant grin, the hand that you can see in the wider shot desperately and helplessly trying to indicate the correct way to wear the mask -- it's truly hypnotic. We can only imagine the conversations the guy making the gesture had with his family that night, talking about our prime minister like he's a none-too-bright new apprentice who probably won't last.
It's a beautiful day to stay Insiders The state of the Australian media is sobering anytime you stop to think about it, and Sunday gave us a real dose of that. The political editor of one of the country's best-read daily papers arguing that dark money in Australian politics isn't that big a deal. Asked about the tens of millions of undisclosed donations that have flowed to the major parties, Herald Sun political editor James Campbell, with a dismissive sigh, asked, "Well, what are they getting for their money?" He seemed completely unswayed by the obvious response: "We don't know."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.