Well Well Weld It will return to you, years from now, with a shock of recognition, and you'll be scarcely able to believe you'd forgotten it. Just as Tony Abbott's stewardship came to be represented by the image of him tearing into a raw onion with its skin on like a dog being offered an ice cream, this may come to represent Scott Morrison's. I'm speaking of course of the footage where Morrison, visiting Specialised Welding & Engineering in the Northern Territory, decided to get a closer look at his work, leaned in and lifted his protective mask as the white-hot sparks spat in his direction.

https://twitter.com/kailaswild/status/1494827456326672384

That vacant grin, the hand that you can see in the wider shot desperately and helplessly trying to indicate the correct way to wear the mask -- it's truly hypnotic. We can only imagine the conversations the guy making the gesture had with his family that night, talking about our prime minister like he's a none-too-bright new apprentice who probably won't last.

It's a beautiful day to stay Insiders The state of the Australian media is sobering anytime you stop to think about it, and Sunday gave us a real dose of that. The political editor of one of the country's best-read daily papers arguing that dark money in Australian politics isn't that big a deal. Asked about the tens of millions of undisclosed donations that have flowed to the major parties, Herald Sun political editor James Campbell, with a dismissive sigh, asked, "Well, what are they getting for their money?" He seemed completely unswayed by the obvious response: "We don't know."