Is democracy in danger? The short answer is yes. But a better answer is, its survival is up to us. To tweak the famous quote by former French prime minister Georges Clemenceau that war is too important to be left to the generals, democracy is too important to be left to prime ministers and presidents.

If we let our current crop of heads of states and their representatives decide everything about how we do democracy, we are doomed.

There are signs of democratic regressions everywhere -- a few examples from the Asia-Pacific include Myanmar and Thailand, which have rewritten their constitutions to give more power to the armed forces, and Indonesia, which revoked a law barring people with family ties to incumbents running in regional elections and has seen political cronyism return in the 2020 regional election.