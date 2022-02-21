The figures are stark. At least 40,000 -- the figure is probably much higher -- perfectly healthy pigs have so far been culled. More than 200,000 pigs await slaughter. And all in a country which imports 60% of its pork.

And as so often when analysing Britain’s most struggling industries in 2022, the reasons are COVID and Brexit. The pigs are being killed and their meat wasted because there is a lack of butchers to process them. Prior to COVID and Brexit the British pig industry was heavily reliant on labour from, primarily, the EU’s eastern member states and, while it was the former which appears to have driven many away, it is the latter which is making it far, far harder for them to be replaced.

The 40,000 is those known about. As the cull is not due to disease there is no requirement for farms to report figures and, due to a combination of reputational damage and fears of attracting animal rights campaigners, an awful lot understandably choose not to do so.