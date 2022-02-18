It seems Crikey readers are unimpressed with politicians using their families to score political points — and equally unimpressed with dirty tricks being used in campaigns. Here is a selection of your letters. Please keep them coming to [email protected]

Sandra Hartmann: It’s all completely and totally irrelevant. I am interested in the person, their skills as a politician, and their ability to get their promises done and their policies actualised — how they manage themselves and how they work together and for their constituents. I fail utterly to give a toss about their backstory.

I cringe with horror and sympathy for the wives and families. I don’t want to see your wife, husband, concubines, pets, mum and dad. I just don’t care about that. I assume (OK maybe I am a little old and cynical) it’s all PR BS — all that clapping and waving and stuff.

Stop it now. If knowing someone can’t play a musical instrument and has demonstrably zero emotional intelligence is a vote-getter then I am moving to freakin’ Antarctica.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

Leon C Miller: What a disgrace that the media in this country supports the idea of the importance of leadership contenders’ families to the debate about their suitability. We do not vote for a PM’s family. I don’t give a shit what Jenny thinks or that Albanese is single. What is important are the policies of the parties they lead to make Australia a better and more inclusive place to live now and for generations to come.

I think it speaks volumes to Morrison’s character flaws and shortcomings that he is so reliant on Jen to curry favour with the electorate.

Merril Thompson: Thank you for exposing some of the political dirty tricks aimed mainly at Labor. At nearly 80, I have seen my share of them. Some of the Libs are decent people too, but they must be the lesser group or they wouldn’t need to use such tricks to win. Also, many lower socioeconomic and disadvantaged people don’t have the time or opportunity to monitor politics all year round. Thank you for the simple exposés and explanations that the ordinary people can take on board with ease.

Steven Neirinckx: First, thanks for your efforts to bring these stories to light. I just find it amazing that the LNP has such strong support in the media. I always say if a member of the LNP is caught in corrupt practices then the media ignores it. But if a member of Labor is caught even close to being corrupt then it’s front page news. I’m amused at the double standards — Scott Morrison lies and no one blinks, but Julia Gillard is tarred and feathered for saying one thing. These double standards plus all the corruption has to stop.

Leo Quinn: As Gomer Pyle used to say: “Surprise! Surprise!” Who couldn’t see this coming? And this is just the start. No wonder Labor tries to make itself as small a target as possible.

True, it is honourable, if you are going to go down, to do it with dignity, but the harsh reality is that Labor will always be fighting with one hand tied behind its back when it has to deal with the overwhelming bias of the Murdoch and Nines of this world. Sad, but true, and a very poor reflection on us as a society that we have been hoodwinked into allowing the influence of these organisations to ultimately turn us into a laughing stock.

And what is even more sad is that most of the bias emanates from an American citizen who has caused so much damage to its democracy and has had a huge detrimental influence in the UK. If you thought Morrison washing a woman’s hair was the most demeaning, low point for a prime minister of Australia, or for any country for that matter, stay tuned! I’m sure he will lower that bar further.

Has something in Crikey got you fired up? Let us know by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.