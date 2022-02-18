In war, as in life, the most important characteristic of any relationship is trust. When soldiers go out on the battlefield, they trust their fellow soldiers with their lives. In a good marriage, partners trust each other with their emotional security, assuming that they will always act in their best interest.

Would you trust Ben Roberts-Smith with your life or your heart? Was he the sort of man to always have your back? This was the overarching thrust of the issues debated in the Federal Court this week, a crucial one in the defamation hearing brought by the decorated war veteran against three media outlets. It was the first time the court had heard from his estranged wife, Emma Roberts. And a fellow soldier revealed that he had feared for his life -- not from the Taliban, but from Roberts-Smith himself.

The Victoria Cross winner has launched defamation proceedings against The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over a series of articles in 2018 that he says accuse him of being a war criminal and of also physically assaulting his then-mistress. He denies all wrongdoing; the media outlets are seeking to rely on a defence of truth.