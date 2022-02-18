There’s a feral-ness in the air. The 46th Parliament has just three sitting days left, and after a bruising, gruelling fortnight ends pretty much where it started -- with the Morrison government looking desperate, shambolic and divided.
Unlike last week, which at least brought policy debate on actual legislation, the past four days saw a tired, grumpy government throwing handfuls of dirt at Labor and seeing what might stick.
The lines of attack were based on things that happened during the Rudd-Gillard years, on long-ditched Shorten-era policies, or on pure McCarthyist fantasy, rather than on anything substantive the opposition leader is actually proposing to do if elected in May.
