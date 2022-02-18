Awoke briefly to watch the unwelcome realities of everyday life for millions of Japanese people -- loneliness. 526,000 people agreed by sticking with the sort of report the ABC's Foreign Correspondent should do more of.

Viewers didn’t stay around for Q+A, however -- the old audience destroyer of 2020 and 2021 is back. Q+A was watched by just 322,000 nationally, a drop of nearly 38% compared to Foreign Correspondent, which preceded it. Loneliness isn’t just a Japanese phenomenon -- just ask the loyal Q+A viewer. The "A" is often lost in blather.

In mornings, Nine’s Today Extra (170,000) had a rare win over Seven’s Mornings (167,000) after the audience for Sunrise slid sharply under 400,000 nationally to 388,000. Sunrise still topped Today from 7am to 9am.