It always pays to examine how someone frames an issue to how they want you to think about it. It's a good way of working out their real intent and the assumptions they're bringing.

Take Stan Grant's essay on the weekend about religion in Australian public life, which begins: "Does Australia have a God problem?" Grant, who has been forthright about the positive role of Christianity in his own upbringing, clearly thinks we do -- though you won't find a statement anywhere near as clear as that. But he uses words like "divisive", "implacable" and "existential", which kinda suggest he's pretty sure there's a problem.

He also quotes a variety of commentators, philosophers and historians in his presentation of liberal society struggling to deal with the clash of rights -- or, as he ends rather dramatically, the right to have rights.