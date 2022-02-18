Australia is entering a decade likely to be one of the most dangerous in more than 70 years.

There is social and economic uncertainty created by the pandemic, but there are also rising geopolitical tensions in our region, cyber terrorism by hostile state actors, climate change, rising inflation with interest rate pressures, and national and international supply chain challenges. This all points to very challenging times.

There's much to do to prepare. One immediate example is a public response plan for a new strain of COVID, part of which involves removing dangerous anti-health messages.