Three retiring MPs from across politics, John Alexander, Nicolle Flint and Joel Fitzgibbon, have used their valedictory addresses to air their grievances with Parliament. In another sign of the depths to which parliamentary standards have sunk, each MP had a different gripe about the nature of modern politics and the conduct of politicians. Here's what they had to say.

John Alexander

The Liberal MP has now said he would “seriously consider” crossing the floor if the integrity commission bill was to be raised again, after "missing his chance" when Bridget Archer made the bold move last month. It’s too little too late in this case, with Attorney-General Michaelia Cash confirming the bill won’t be progressed before the election, but his stance is notable. In his valedictory address last week, Alexander lamented the intensely partisan nature of modern Parliament. He said it was "time to stop bashing heads and put heads together" when it came to integrity, and that much of Parliament was "happier to score political points than to get the job done".

"A properly working parliament requires trust, honesty and integrity. It is clear that our standing in the public has taken a bashing because these key attributes are in question."