The Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda outlet The Global Times has published a series of articles endorsing Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison, Crikey can reveal.
The government-owned publication, which stridently promotes the Chinese Communist Party line, has praised* Morrison’s “deep understanding and unambiguous perception” as well as his “Confucian wisdom”.
Further, the Times has commended** Morrison’s “reason and judgement” in his staunch defence of backbencher Gladys Liu in the face of attacks from “bloodthirsty anti-China hawks”, leaving the Liberal leader open to accusations that Beijing see him as their man in Canberra.
Raising further questions about whether Morrison is a puppet for the regime in Beijing, footage has emerged of the Liberal leader urging a closer relationship between Australian and China.
Giving a speech titled “the beliefs that guide us” at Asia Briefing LIVE in 2018, Morrison enthusiastically promoted Australia’s “vitally important relationship with China”, and, even more ominously, hints that he intends to meet with Communist Party agents:
Trade, tourism and educational exchanges are at record highs.
Australia values and honours these tens of thousands of daily interactions between our peoples.
We are committed to deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China, and I look forward to discussing how we do that with China’s leaders later this month.
The footage is sure to cause further embarrassment to the Liberal Party, emerging within days of their attempts to downplay the historic ties between their party and the leadership in Beijing. Former party leader Tony Abbott — who has lavished Morrison’s leadership with praise — was caught saying “China is a very good friend of Australia and it’s a friendship which is getting stronger all the time,” and, as Crikey revealed earlier this week, even invited Communist Party figures into Parliament. Suggesting possible Chinese influence, Abbott refused to condemn China’s actions in the South China Sea.
*in 2018
**in 2019
It’s hilarious. The Chinese are having a tongue in cheek dig at Scomo and undermining his and Duttons mad parliamentary accusations at the opposition.
As long as it resonates on this sad lot in Parliament then it is good. Every time this Government comes out casting allegations on others (it) invariably gets hit in the face by the blowback effect of past history.
Good on-ya, Crikey!
Ahhh ha ha ha ha, Charlie, this is a GEM!!!!!! WHo’d have thought the LNP loonies would have one of their brain storm crazy schemes blow up in their faces. This is hilarious. How will they squirm out of this one, make it Labor’s fault, and blame the unemployed. Well done China, a well deserved own goal for the LNP. What an absolutely calamitous week for Scomo and Co.
Ah yes, let’s all hail Chairman Mo,
the Scottocratic status quo
who sits astride his golden throne
and shouts into a microphone
to calm his agitated mind,
a strategy that he’s designed
to steer attention well away
from all the things he used to say,
for that’s the way he operates,
distraction one of many traits
an emperor will often use
when naked, knocked down with the blues,
and then, as desperation hits,
he blasts integrity to bits
and strains relationships with lies
that foolishly politicise
a situation just to gain
some sort of edge in this campaign,
which simply proves his greatest fear
is jeopardising his career.
Grouse gear, Gazza.