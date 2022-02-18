This is part 12 in a series. For the rest of the series, go here.

I got called an “anti-Christ person” yesterday. It happened, I am told, in Facebook postings about my reports on the Pentecostal-linked Esther Foundation, which has a history of alleged religious-based abuse of teenage girls under its care. It’s the one which Scott Morrison visited in person with a $4 million grant before the last election. Oh, and Peter Dutton signed off on a grant of more than half a million dollars at the same time. Ka-ching.

I’m not sure how I feel about the “anti-Christ” tag. It’s not quite up there with actually being the Antichrist, but it definitely puts me in the running. Team Antichrist. Is there the prospect of a reality TV series along the lines of Australian Survivor, perhaps with Lucifer as host? As the flames get higher, who will be crowned Australia’s devil?

Whatever the case, it has sent a ripple of excitement through the family who, happily, feel pretty energised by the possibilities. I can’t wait to go shake hands with the Brethren guys up the road and see their reaction.

Here’s one thing I am grappling with though. How do you become the bad guy when you are helping give voice to those with allegations that they were physically, mentally and emotionally abused; women who have lived with the damage for years, and have been too traumatised to speak about it?

All the while the Esther Foundation and its founder, Patricia Lavater, have been visited by prime ministers and premiers. They have been feted with awards. They have built powerful networks with the monied and the influential.

The young women of Esther are about as powerless as you can be. Some had psychiatric problems. Drug addiction. Dysfunctional families. Little education. No friends in the media or politics. Most were raised in extreme Christian settings where it was all but impossible to question God’s will.

In the past 48 hours, more stories have arrived in Crikey’s inbox adding to those already told. And now the WA government has offered an ear, which in itself has its own healing power.

The courage and tenacity of the Esther women has borne fruit.

See what happens when the devil gets to work?

