It's a measure of how irrelevant Angus Taylor and the federal government now are on energy policy that major decisions by fossil fuel energy companies are being made with Taylor not merely not consulted, but kept completely in the dark.

In a humiliating admission yesterday, Taylor -- notionally minister for energy -- confessed Origin Energy had decided to bring forward the closure of Australia's largest coal-fired power plant, at Eraring in the Hunter Valley, to 2025 while keeping it secret from him.

NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean had known for months and been preparing. Taylor was left to fulminate from the sidelines. But that's where he and Morrison have exiled themselves to by refusing to have an energy or climate policy.