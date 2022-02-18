The party was over. After more than a week of protests, the Convoy to Canberra had peaked with an estimated 10,000 flag-flying, placard-carrying attendees making their way to the nation’s capital.

Much like the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protests that had inspired them, there had been days of protesters gumming up the city’s streets with marches against mandates, vaccines and a grab-bag of other grievances and conspiracies.

Now, police were telling campers at the Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC) that they had to move on to clear the way for the upcoming Royal Canberra Show. Already, attendees who had made the trip for the weekend had begun to leave. There was no consensus on where to go next.