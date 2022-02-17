Seven hung on even though its coverage of the Winter Olympics is now in the familiar late fade. (When will they end?) No session made the national top 10 and the main channels saw Nine win easily because Married at First Sight picked up and its viewers jumped to a very solid 1.25 million for any night, let alone Wednesdays. The power of a dinner party gone wrong? We’ve all been there.

The games coverage audience figures were: 607,000 for the evening; 606,000 for the night; 532,000 for the late sessions.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz averaged a solid 824,000 and Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell averaged 694,000 nationally. And that was the night. Ten was a weak fourth behind the ABC.