While Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton want voters to think geopolitically and believe Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles are robots controlled by the Chinese Communist Party from Beijing -- the reds, it seems, are no longer under the bed but out in the open -- the NSW Liberal Party is serving up a lesson in how all politics is local.

Demonstrating that one should no longer prognosticate on election outcomes until all the votes are counted, a different picture of Saturday's NSW byelections is now emerging. Instead of a small swing against Labor in Strathfield, there appears to have been a small swing in two-party-preferred terms to Labor's Jason Yat-Sen Li, with both major parties losing votes to walking inner-west cliché Elizabeth Farrelly running as an independent.

And Willoughby has become lineball after prepolls swung much more strongly in favour of independent Larissa Penn than expected, leaving another walking cliché, right-wing white male Liberal Tim James, on tenterhooks.