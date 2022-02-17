This is part ten in a series. For the rest of the series, go here.
Note: this article mentions suicide.
Former Esther House resident Mandy arrived at the rehab facility when she was only 14. She had already tried to commit suicide by then and had drug problems linked to an event that had left her traumatised. Mandy stayed on and off and finally "broke free" when she was 16.
