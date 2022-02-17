Origin Energy's announcement it is bringing forward the closure of its Eraring coal-fired power station in the Hunter Valley -- Australia's largest power plant -- shows how rapidly renewable energy is making coal-fired power an expensive irrelevance, and that climate politics will be an immediate issue for the Hunter Valley in the coming election.

Originally scheduled to close in 2032, Eraring -- which is supplied by several local coal mines -- may now shutter in 2025, Origin announced in its half-year results presentation this morning. Its coal-fired power is now too expensive in the face of low-cost renewables -- especially with thermal coal prices enjoying a price spike as a result of Northern Hemisphere political tensions and the Chinese government's struggle to maintain heating fuel supplies over winter.

"Eraring has been impacted by operational constraints at one of its primary suppliers," Origin said, "contributing to a material increase in both coal and wholesale electricity procurement costs."