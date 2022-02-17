Do NSW and Victorian MPs even care that the world’s biggest private equity firm is about to spend $10 billion swallowing Crown Resorts, one of the most politically and socially sensitive public companies in Australia?

After raising concerns by email with all NSW and Victorian MPs in recent weeks, not one has bothered to reply.

When New York's Blackstone locked the Crown Resorts board into a binding agreement for a $13.10 a share takeover bid on Monday, the media were all over the story. As usual, the media billionaire support network kicked into gear as outlets controlled by Kerry Stokes and Rupert Murdoch offered a supportive tone to the idea that James Packer would get a $3.3 billion cash payday that he clearly doesn’t deserve.