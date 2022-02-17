War is on the horizon and communists are inside your house -- or so Scott Morrison wants you to think.

The past two weeks of parliamentary debate gave us some classic Cold War cultural references. The ’50s nostalgia is real. In case you weren't alive then, here's a rundown of what it all means and what to look out for in what's sure to be a national security-heavy election.

The most jarring of cultural references to come out of yesterday’s debate was Morrison labelling Labor’s deputy leader Richard Marles a “Manchurian candidate”. Although the prime minister was forced to withdraw, it left many aghast at the seriousness of the allegation as proof of the lengths he was willing to go to plant the seeds of a national security scare campaign.