The Morrison government’s latest attempt to recover from months of bad polling, internal division, and public frustration with its handling of the pandemic is to pull out a dead cat the size of China.

Over the last sitting fortnight, the Coalition has escalated its attacks on Labor as being “weak” on Australia’s biggest trading partner, repeatedly alleging the opposition is in the pocket of Beijing. Until this week, the government largely referred euphemistically to “strategic challenges in the region” and “keeping Australians safe” without explicitly mentioning China.

Now, the gloves are off and there are no such qualms. In question time yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison went full “reds under the beds,” accusing Deputy Labor Leader Richard Marles of being a “Manchurian Candidate” (quickly withdrawn) -- a reference to a Cold War-era thriller where a returned American soldier becomes an unwitting puppet of the Soviet Union. Throughout the week, Defence Minister Peter Dutton claimed China had picked Anthony Albanese as their candidate.