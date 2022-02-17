Seventy-five years ago, at the dawn of the Cold War, US foreign policy thinkers divided into three camps over how to deal with the threat of Soviet expansion.

Those on the left, led by Henry Wallace, Progressive Party candidate in the 1948 US election, argued for accommodating what they regarded as then-Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s legitimate security concerns over his western flank. Those on the right, including philosopher and polemicist James Burnham (author of the 1947 The Struggle for the World), insisted that Stalin was bent on fostering world revolution and had to be stopped, even at the cost of fighting World War III.

Those in the centre, including the statesmen around then president Harry Truman, viewed the Soviet Union as a dangerously aggressive power but argued that its expansion could be “contained” until, as US diplomat George Kennan suggested, the regime had mellowed or disappeared.