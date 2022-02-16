Suspension of belief In November the arrest of Australian hotel owner Jamie Pang in Papua New Guinea gained some attention in our media. Less so this week's development: the suspension of veteran PNG journo Sincha Dimara for her coverage of his detainment, which raised concerns about police conduct. Dimara is one of PNG’s longest-serving journalists and head of news and current affairs at PNG's public broadcaster, EMTV. She has been suspended for three weeks without pay, with EMTV's parent company, Media Niugini Limited (MNL), alleging "insubordination" and "defamation".

The media council of PNG alleges Dimara's suspension is "intimidation" and amounts to the "suppression of a free media in the country". According to Reporters San Frontiers "several accounts" put the blame on Public Enterprises and State Investment Minister William Duma, who is responsible for Telikom, which owns MNL.

Duma has denied ordering Dimara's suspension, but says he asked management to "deal with it". MNL has a history here: in 2019 it fired (and, following a strike by EMTV staff, was forced to reinstate) head of news Neville Choi, and in 2018 it suspended senior journalist Scott Waide after his critical reports on government spending. Waide's suspension was overturned after public pressure. We'll keep an eye on what happens here.