Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck should be on the chopping block, Senate estimates has heard, thanks to the unfolding crisis in residential aged care as Omicron cases surge.

But Colbeck will not resign -- he’s avoided calling the escalating deaths and issues of understaffing a “crisis”, and has been put on the back foot, lashing out at Labor Senate committee members over death statistics, lack of preparedness, and booster doses.

It was revealed that since the beginning of COVID, 1358 aged care residents have died from the virus -- 691 of those occurred this year.